Rolling coverage of the WFNL senior vote count

The Wimmera Football Netball League's night of nights is here, an occasion to celebrate the best football and netball players of 2022.
Clubs from across the region will celebrate players in their own way as the league live streamed the count on its social media pages.
The decision was a development on last year when functions and the count could not be done in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WINNER - Kieran Delahunty - 23 votes
Runner up - Tom Eckel (S) - 17 votes
Runner up - Luke Fisher (MM) - 17 votes
15 votes - Ben Taylor (A)
15 votes - Jarrod Stafford (S)
13 votes - Michael Bowden (D)
13 votes - Ryan McKenzie (W)
13 votes - Liam Cavanagh (A)
12 votes - Cameron Kimber (S)
11 votes - Lucas Dahlenburg (N)
11 votes - Coleman Schache (SMG)
11 votes - Jack Landt (D)
Kieran Delahunty has finished another incredible season with his third Toohey Medal, his second in a row. Delahunty looked dangerous all season, carrying his monstrous 2021 form into this season. Perpetual vote getter for Stawell, Tom Eckel, wasn't far behind and it was neck and neck between the two, with Delahunty's teammate - and another consistent vote machine - Luke Fisher just behind in third.
But it was Delahunty's win to savour, and with seven best on grounds across the season, polling in 10 of 16 appearances, it was a magnificent season for the ruck-forward. The 2022 Toohey Medal joins Delahunty's 2021 and 2014 awards, while Delahunty himself joins Arnie McIntyre as
Delahunty said he didn't expect to win the award and said he wouldn't be there without his teammates.
"Whilst it is an individual medal, you don't win these medals without team success and we've had a really good year," Delahunty said.
"I'm looking forward to Saturday and sharing the medal with 21 other blokes on Saturday night."
Delahunty the Burras' start to 2022 had been slow, but the team had finished well.
"It was tricky (in 2021), we only had the twelve games, it was start and stop," Delahunty said.
"Towards the back half of the year (2022), as a team we started to play some really good footy."
Delahunty missed the Burras' 2019 premiership playing in the WAFL, but said he is keen to win a premiership this year and has a chance to add a premiership medal to his Toohey Medal triumph.
"We're going in super confident on Saturday... hopefully this is the one," he said.
Horsham Demon, and GWV Rebel, Jett Hopper took home the Best Under 21 Player award.
Stawell import Mitch Thorp took home the 2022 Seniors Leading Goalkicker Award with 46 goals.
200 Club
A total of six players joined the 200 club, having played 200 games or more in the Wimmera Football Netball League. Those players are:
Life Members
The 2022 WFNL life member inductees were Megan Shea, from Ararat Football Netball Club, and Toni Stewart, from Stawell Football Netball Club.
Club Championship
The Horsham Demons took home the 2022 WFNL Club Championship Award with a grand total of 2,375 points.
The Club Championship is awarded using a point system, based on how many games a club wins in a given season, across all divisions.
WINNER - Georgie Carberry (Horsham) - 23 votes
Runner up - Ash Grace (HS) - 21 votes
15 votes - Georgia Hiscock (H)
14 votes - Faith McKenzie (MM)
12 votes - Zali Brown (SMG)
12 votes - Nicole Polycarpou (D)
11 votes - Emma Kozchitzke (W)
11 votes - Lisa Fleming (S)
11 votes - Abby Hallam (HS)
11 votes - Holly Ross (D)
11 votes - Emily Langley (MM)
Rising star Georgie Carberry has capped an outstanding season for the Horsham Demons with the 2022 Heather Hatcher Medal. Carberry burst off the blocks with three best on court performances in the opening five rounds to establish an early lead, with Saint Ash Grace just behind.
"She (Carberry) has really stepped up this year, playing goal attack and is doing fantastic," WFNL chairperson, and a former junior coach of Carberry, Pauline Butler said.
"She's a little gun... she thoroughly deserves this.
"What she lacks in height she makes up for in speed, agility and her ability to read the play."
It was a tight race, with Grace's form fantastic - by round 12 they were tied in the lead. With two rounds to go, Carberry had a two vote lead setting up a nail biting finish. Carberry polled two votes in the final round of the year, just enough to see her over the line by two vote. Carberry finished with
Carberry said she was surprised and "really excited" to take home the WFNL's top prize.
The medal joins Carberry's Ivy Vera Delaney Medal performance on ANZAC Day in an overflowing 2022 trophy cabinet. Carberry has the chance to add a premiership medallion when Horsham take on the Saints in the WFNL grand final on September 17.
Congratulations Georgie!
Horsham Saint Abby Hallam and Dimboola's Holly Ross were joint winners of the A Grade Best Under 21 Player award, with 11 votes each.
Carberry's partner in attack for the Demons, Imogen Worthy, took home the A Grade Leading Goal Shooter award in her first A Grade season with 447 goals.
WINNER - Jordan Taylor (Warrack Eagles) - 25 votes
Runner up - Ben Pollock (N) - 18 votes
16 votes - Harley Pope (H)
16 votes - Gavin Kelm (HS)
15 votes - Joseph Parish (MM)
13 votes - Sam Summers (A)
11 votes - Dyson Parish (H)
11 votes - Adam Schache (MM)
10 votes - Thien Nguyen (A)
10 votes - Max Allgood (A)
9 votes - Lucky Ika (S)
Jordan Taylor has capped a brilliant 2022 season for the Warrack Eagles by taking home the Hank Neil Medal as the WFNL Reserves Best and Fairest player. Taylor was around the pace from the get go, trailing Minyip-Murtoa's Adam Schache by just one vote after six rounds before seizing the lead by round twelve - tied with young Demon Harley Pope. Taylor's talent was on display in the backend of the season as he romped home to win the award by seven votes. Congratulations Jordan!
Horsham's Cody Frizon took home the Leading Goalkicker award after booting 47 majors.
WINNER - Briana Luciani (Horsham Demons) - 19 votes
Runner up: Jessica Canane (HS) - 16 votes
Runner up: Jade Cross (S) - 16 votes
Runner up: Jenna Schneider - 16 votes
15 votes - Charlotte Foulds (N)
15 votes - Sydney Thorogood (N)
15 votes - Jenna Hill (MM)
14 votes - Annie Shea (A)
13 votes - Keely Pope (H)
12 votes - Meg Walker (S)
Briana Luciani has emerged on top after a thrilling and extremely tight vote count to win the B Grade Best and Fairest. Nhill's Jenna Schneider leapt out the blocks early to have 12 votes from the first six rounds. However, Schneider would only manage four votes from the next 12 rounds. Horsham Saint Jess Canane also performed strongly to lead after 12 rounds, while Stawell's Jade Cross was never far off the pace. In a close field, it was Luciani's consistency week in, week out that won her the award, after also winning the 2019 B Grade Best and Fairest Award. Congratulations Briana!
WINNER - Tess Thompson (Ararat) - 28 votes
Runner up - Zeena Kelm (HS) - 27 votes
26 votes - Rebecca Pohlner (HS)
15 votes - Louise Cavanagh (A)
14 votes - Tracey Dark (S)
14 votes - Maddi Freeland (S)
12 votes - Rachael Watson (SMG)
12 votes - Georgia McIntyre (MM)
12 votes - Brooke Laney (W)
12 votes - Bianca Kettle (A)
11 votes - Monique Wheaton (N)
11 votes - Michelle Clarkson (H)
Tess Thompson's excellent 2022 season has been rewarded with the C Grade Best and Fairest Award. Horsham Saint Zeena Kelm raced into first place early, leading Thompson by two votes after six rounds, before steaming to a four vote lead over teammate Rebecca Pohlner after twelve rounds. However Thompson was hot on their heels, with several best on court performances late in the season catapulting her into first place. Congratulations Tess!
Stawell's Michelle Beaton took home the C Grade Leading Goal Shooter Award with 412 goals.
WINNER - Sophie Barber (Stawell) - 19 votes
Runner up - Kirsty Egan (HS) - 15 votes
14 votes - Ashton Murray (HS)
13 votes - Olivia Morris (HS)
9 votes - Amber Bowers (W)
9 votes - Phoebe Bretherton (S)
8 votes - Isabella Orszulak (W)
8 votes - Tara Ahern (S)
7 votes - Emily Barber (N)
7 votes - Monique Shevlin (MM)
7 votes - Annie Robbins (MM)
Stawell's Sophie Barber has capped a great C Reserve season with the Best and Fairest trophy. Barber took an early lead, sitting two votes ahead after six rounds and three votes after twelve, before extending her eventual lead further still to four votes. Congratulations Kirsty!
Horsham Saints' Kirsty Egan took home the C Reserve Leading Goal Shooter Award, with 287 goals.
