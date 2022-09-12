Rolling coverage of the WFNL senior vote count

Briana Luciani has emerged on top after a thrilling and extremely tight vote count to win the B Grade Best and Fairest. Nhill's Jenna Schneider leapt out the blocks early to have 12 votes from the first six rounds. However, Schneider would only manage four votes from the next 12 rounds. Horsham Saint Jess Canane also performed strongly to lead after 12 rounds, while Stawell's Jade Cross was never far off the pace. In a close field, it was Luciani's consistency week in, week out that won her the award, after also winning the 2019 B Grade Best and Fairest Award. Congratulations Briana!

