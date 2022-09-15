It will be Teddy Bear mania these September school holidays when the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program returns.
Organised by medical students from Deakin University and The University of Melbourne, in collaboration with Grampians Health, the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program will be held on Tuesday 20 September and Wednesday 21 September.
Four free online sessions will be held, allowing children to have fun with their favourite furry friend while also learning about different medical scenarios in a mock telehealth consultation.
Deakin University medical student Chia-Chen Cheng, who is leading the program, said the sessions were aimed at children aged five to 10 and included Teddy is unwell, Teddy has a sore leg, Teddy has a sore ear and Teddy has a funny looking spot.
"The online sessions are a great way for young children to become familiar with receiving medical information online," Ms Cheng said.
"Over the past two years, we have all had to adapt to online services or learning at some stage during COVID. The Teddy Bear Telehealth Program is really a great way to introduce youngsters to how they can receive medical information online with the support of their parent.
"We also know how much children love playing with their teddy bears so it's also a fun activity for children over the school holidays."
Grampians Health Co-Head of Paediatrics Dr Shabna Rajapaksa said the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program was also an important learning activity for medical students too.
"The program has also become an important learning event for the region's trainee doctors, and for parents, it is also a way to explore how easy and safe telehealth is to use," Dr Rajapaksa said.
"By offering families easier access to GPs, specialists and allied health professionals, health outcomes are improved.
"We are finding patients who previously delayed face-to-face appointments due to hours of travel were much more likely to continue treatment and attend follow-up appointments as telehealth can be conducted anywhere.
"Our students are really looking forward to engaging with children through the Teddy Bear Telehealth Program, teaching them about the medical world while also having some fun on the school holidays."
Each of the four sessions will require participants to have a computer, phone or tablet with internet connection, camera and microphone. All children must have a supervising adult. Sessions are free and families can register to attend one or all of the four session.
Tuesday 20 September Session 1: Teddy is feeling unwell at 10am. Teddy might have a stomach ache, headache, be tired or feeling sick.
Session 2: Teddy has a sore leg at 1pm. Teddy had a fall from their bike and their leg is sore. Wednesday 21 September
Session 3: Teddy has a sore ear at 10am. Teddy has an ear ache that came on suddenly today.
Session 4: Teddy has a funny looking spot at 1pm. Teddy has a strange spot on his arm.
For more information visit http://ow.ly/ka3I50KpWpW and to register for a session email teddybear@bhs.org.au indicating which session you would like to attend.
