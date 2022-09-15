The corporation responsible for providing library services in Horsham and West Wimmera is set to be dissolved under a new management model.
Wimmera Regional Library Corporation will cease to operate as of July 1, 2023, when Horsham Rural City Council takes direct responsibility for library services.
Prior to the decision, Wimmera Regional Library Corporation was a separate entity from the council - and provided library services to both of the municipalities.
This comes after a meeting of the Wimmera Regional Library Corporation Board meeting held on Friday 26 August, where the board received correspondence from Horsham and West Wimmera Councils announcing their intention to withdraw their library services provided by the corporation.
Wimmera Regional Library Corporation chief executive Ann Twyford said the change would bring Horsham library's management under the requirements of the Local Government Act 2020.
She said staff employed at the library would be given the option to retain their jobs at the new council-managed library.
"All public library corporations in Victoria have until 2031 to transition from the old 1989 Local Government Act to the 2020 Local Government Act," she said.
"Part of the reason it has happened now is that I have resigned, and it was the perfect opportunity for council to assess library services.
"We evaluated different models and it was agreed that a transition to Horsham Rural City Council would be the most efficient way to provide library services for the community into the future."
Ms Twyford said people who use the library service will not see any changes during and after the council assumes management.
"Nothing will change. The transition will occur over the next nine months, and people can still use the library in the same manner as they have been," she said.
Ms Twyford said handing over management to the council would allow the library to create synergies with other council departments, and access specialised council resources.
"For the longevity of the library service, I think it will be the best. Staff will have a greater ability to use council resources," she said.
"Library employees will be able to work internally with other council departments to promote, engage and activate new and exciting projects within the library spaces."
West Wimmera Shire Council will enter into a five-year service agreement with Horsham Rural City Council for the management of its libraries, with an extension option of three years.
West Wimmera chief executive David Bezuidenhout said the two Councils agreed the move would be the best way to enhance the delivery of library services.
"At all times, negotiations between West Wimmera Shire Council and Horsham Rural City Council have been characterised by goodwill," he said.
"We are committed to ensuring our library service flourishes into the future."
