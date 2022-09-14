Wimmera businesses are expressing frustrations over the sudden announcement of a 'super long weekend' for Victorians, however some are welcoming the boon to tourism.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed Australia will have a one-off public holiday on Thursday, September 22 as a national day of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The following day - Friday, September 23 - is a public holiday in Victoria for the AFL grand final parade in Melbourne.
West Vic Business ambassador Stacy Taig said many businesses in the region had come to her with frustrations about the additional public holiday, which introduced complications for small business owners.
"There is a level of frustration from everyone. For various reasons, supply issues, increasing costs and delays. Even down to things such as paying off debts - you are missing two days of revenue," she said.
"Even for sectors that may pick up additional business, they may have staffing issues trying to accommodate for that time."
The chamber of commerce held a business meeting in Dimboola on Monday to discuss frustrations and possible solutions for the extended long weekend.
Ms Taig said concerns were heard from across industries.
"It is just one of those things that adds pressure to business owners. Obviously the everyday worker loves a day off - we all do. But for business owners it creates additional headaches," she said.
"Everybody acknowledges that it is an important day and time to pay respects to someone who has been very high profile, however, could that be done in a different way? Maybe."
Despite this, the 'super long weekend', coupled with school holidays looks to bring a strong wave of tourism to the region.
Horsham Riverside Caravan Park manager Susan Jones said the park was almost fully booked out - with a lot of interest from people looking to get away over the four days.
"It has been extreme. The public holiday has just enhanced it more. We are getting a lot of phone calls wanting accommodation for the long weekend.
"It is great, even without those extra public holidays it is still fantastic that people are out and about doing what they want to do.
Ms Jones said the COVID-era lack of confidence among travellers seems to have faded.
"There doesn't have to be a reason, I think some people just think that they want to get away. Even just to Horsham.
"They go to the Grampians, Pink Lake, and now we have our own silo art only five minutes from the park.
"It is great to see that we have so many people that are on the road travelling, getting out there and enjoying life again."
Mr Albanese said he had written to premiers and chief ministers asking they declare the Thursday a public holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the Queen.
"They have all agreed that it's appropriate that it be a one-off national public holiday", he told ABC's Insiders program.
A national memorial service will take place in the Great Hall of Parliament House in Canberra at 11am, with the service broadcast across the country.
The Queen's funeral will take place in London on Monday, September 19.
Mr Albanese said the Queen was a much-respected figure in Australia and he would travel to the UK with past prime ministers in order to attend the funeral
Federal parliament sittings have been cancelled for the coming week, but the prime minister said the lost time would be made up.
"One of the days will be devoted to people being able to give their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth," he said.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he supported a public holiday in honour of the Queen.
Australia typically recognises 11 nationwide public holidays, including one commonly held in June for the Queen's Birthday despite the day not aligning with her April birth date.
