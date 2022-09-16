Gates, games and glory: A guide to grand final day

Here's everything you need to know to navigate Wimmera Football Netball League grand final day 2022 at Horsham City Oval.
Like the HDFNL grand final, gates open at 7.30am on Saturday, September 17, however unlike the HDFNL there will be THREE entry points.
The main entrance is located on the corner of FIREBRACE and BAKER STREETS.
Another gate will be located as usual on HOCKING STREET, while a third entrance will be opened at O'CALLAGHAN'S PARADE, next to the old visitor information centre.
EFTPOS facilities will be available at all gates.
Horsham Police have reminded those looking to attend the event to ensure they park legally in designated parking areas.
Parking in car park areas owned and operated by nearby private businesses is not for those attending football or netball matches.
Vehicles may be towed from the area at the expense of the owners.
Disabled parking has already been booked out. Disabled public toilets are available near City Oval netball courts.
As per AFL Wimmera Mallee advice, no matches will be livestreamed and any Facebook posts claiming to offer live streaming are a scam.
8:20am - 13 & Under netball (Horsham v Saints)
8:30am - Under 14 football (Horsham v Ararat)
9:25am - 15 & Under netball (Saints v Horsham)
10:00am - Under 17 football (Horsham v Ararat)
10:30am - 17 & Under netball (Saints v Warrack)
11:55am - A Grade netball (Horsham v Saints)
12:00pm - Reserves football (Minyip-Murtoa v Horsham)
1:15pm - B Grade netball (Horsham v Nhill)
2:20pm - Senior football (Minyip-Murtoa v Ararat)
2:40pm - C Grade netball (Saints v Stawell)
3:45pm - C Reserve netball (Saints v Stawell)
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
