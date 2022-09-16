The Wimmera Mail-Times

Holy Trinity Lutheran College principal Daniel Weller to leave after six years

By Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 16 2022 - 5:00am
Holy Trinity Lutheran College principal Daniel Weller. Picture by Alex Blain

Holy Trinity Lutheran College's principal says he is proud of how the school expanded under his six-year tenure, as he prepares to depart in 2023.

