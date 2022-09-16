Holy Trinity Lutheran College's principal says he is proud of how the school expanded under his six-year tenure, as he prepares to depart in 2023.
Daniel Weller, who first began as principal at the school in 2017, has accepted a position as Principal of Good Shepherd Lutheran Primary School in Croydon Hills and will see out his final term as principal of the Horsham Lutheran school.
During his time, Mr Weller oversaw many developments at the school, including the expansion to a P-12 school, a strategic change of the school's name and uniform, and multiple building developments and refurbishments.
Holy Trinity Lutheran College had its first year 12 cohort in 2019. The first stage of the college's senior school building opened in May. 2019.
READ MORE:
"A lot has gone on in the time since I have arrived," he said.
"I have been extremely blessed and proud with what we have been able to achieve with the strong leadership team we have, the wonderful and dedicated staff, but also the fantastic kids and families."
Mr Weller grew up on the Sunshine Coast before moving to Melbourne, and eventually Horsham.
Before moving to Horsham for the role, Mr Weller said he was familiar with country living and was welcomed with open arms by the community.
"I felt really lucky and blessed to have a community that was so welcoming, that put their arms around myself and my children who were born here and enabled me to be part of the community and get the best outcomes for the school," he said.
In the role of principal, Mr Weller guided the school through the worst of the COVID pandemic and accompanying lockdowns.
Much work had to be done in implementing new teaching and administrative programs, which Mr Weller said the school community was quick to embrace.
"Because we are future focussed, and we think of not just tomorrow but the years to come, we were set up extremely well for the year 2020 when we went into remote learning," he said.
"We have seen, particularly over the past few years, how well students have grown and developed, and I think that is a testament to the infrastructure that we had here during that time.
"Also the dedicated staff and the direction we were able to provide them through those years."
He said his philosophy for schooling was to always be looking ahead and interpreting the needs of tomorrow's classroom.
OTHER NEWS:
"Schools need to be agile, they need to be flexible, they need to think now about what is best practice, but what is the next practice," he said.
"For us, we are always aiming to be better tomorrow than we are today. In that, there is the education, the care, and the co-curricular activities that we do."
Mr Weller said his time in Horsham had also taught him the importance of maintaining a community connection.
"Communication is there. We don't have a sign out the front that says 'only perfect people go here'," he said.
"For both the students and the teachers. It is about communication, relationships, and walking along with people on their journey, I have found it to be incredibly valuable in this process."
The Holy Trinity Lutheran College board is now working with Lutheran Education Victoria on the recruitment of a new principal to fill Mr Weller's role.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.