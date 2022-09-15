With majestic Grampians National Park as a backdrop, this picturesque property offers a mix of natural bushland and open native grasslands. It is ideally suited to a multitude of farming pursuits including grazing or native flower production. Imagine a tree-change lifestyle in this magnificent setting, or a weekend getaway where family and friends can gather and explore. Conveniently located just off the Western Highway, on all-weather Golton Road, the property is an easy commute to Horsham and a short distance from Dadswells Bridge - home of the Giant Koala. Land size is about 317 acres on a single title.

