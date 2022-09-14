Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

I remember as a child, standing in the old quadrangle of my primary school every Monday morning, rain, hail or shine and singing God Save our Queen, with the Australian flag being hoisted up the flagpole.
We stood in class lines and affirmed our allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Australia.
As I reflect on those memories, I think the ritual brought a sense of order to us and a sense of respect for authority more broadly.
That was back in the 1960's.
And many decades on, I reflect on the stability that the Queen has provided to Australia and indeed the world, from prior to my childhood to just last week.
I remember countless televised Christmas messages from the Queen, where she addressed the Commonwealth of nations, not just Britain, with a message of hope.
No matter how harrowing events may have been throughout the year and across the globe, due to war, natural disaster, recessions or pandemics, somehow, she brought us all together to face a new year with optimism.
Queen Elizabeth has been a bright light for Australia for decades.
Her 16 visits were warmly welcomed by communities across the nation.
She was genuinely interested in the lives of those she met, with many reports of her humility, humour and kindness.
Queen Elizabeth II was and will continue to be held in respect and deep affection by our nation, the people of the Commonwealth, and indeed many around the world.
She leaves a legacy of service, faith, stability, sacrifice and strength.
She promised at the young age of 21 years to devote her life to service, no matter how long or short her life might be.
She was faithful for over 70 years to fulfill that promise.
I cannot think of a better example of a woman in leadership than the late Queen.
As we have now proclaimed our new sovereign, King Charles III, we look with anticipation to his service and sovereign reign over Britain, Australia and the Commonwealth.
He has inherited a matchless legacy.
On behalf of the people of Mallee, I thank His Majesty for his ongoing commitment and solemn devotion to our nation.
God save the King.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.