A Horsham business advocate and former-Horsham Rural City councillor believes planned upgrades to the city's CBD will cause traffic congestion and, in turn, economic losses for shop owners.
However, a Horsham Rural City Council director says the upgrade will provide a safer experience for shoppers.
Di Bell said the council's Horsham Central Activity District Revitalisation Streetscape plan would discourage people from visiting the municipality.
Ms Bell said Horsham's economy heavily relied on visitors buying items in its CBD.
"About 50 percent of people that shop in Horsham come from outside the 3400 postcode," she said.
Horsham Rural City Council director of communities and place, Kevin O'Brien, said traffic flow at a low speed would "enhance" the safety of pedestrians.
Mr O'Brien said Horsham's traffic congestion was "low" compared to other regional cities such as Ballarat.
"Better pedestrian movement is good for both, pedestrians and the businesses they walk past," he said.
Mr O'Brien said the planned works for Firebrace street would happen after Christmas.
"With the exception of Wilson street, we don't have the same large volume of traffic which traverses, without stopping, as other regional cities do," he said.
The $9.3-million plan contains 15 projects, such as installing pedestrian crossings on Firebrace, Urquhart and Darlot streets.
Read More:
In the middle of 2021, the council commissioned the upgrades to attract business activity in Horsham through "increased" pedestrian access.
The upgrades were a part of the wider City to River project, presented to Horsham councillors after three rounds of community consultation and revision.
Ms Bell said the planned works were similar to pedestrian crossing upgrades in Warrnambool.
In 2018, Warrnambool residents created a petition to get rid of the pedestrian crossings at roundabouts in Liebig/Lava and Liebig/Koroit streets in their CBD.
It received more than 5800 signatures with concerns about confusion, danger and significant congestion for drivers.
More News:
Ms Bell said Warrnambool still had problems.
"The gridlocks are a key problem. If roundabouts don't flow it will cause congestion," she said.
"We are not Melbourne where there are a lot of trams and buses. Everyone comes to town by car."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.