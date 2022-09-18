The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ex-councillor Di Bell leads charge against Horsham CBD upgrades

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
September 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The uprgades on Firebrace street will begin after the Christmas holiday period. Picture file

A Horsham business advocate and former-Horsham Rural City councillor believes planned upgrades to the city's CBD will cause traffic congestion and, in turn, economic losses for shop owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.