AFL premiership player Kane Cornes is nearing the Victorian border today as part of his 835km charity run for MyRoom.
The former-Port Adelaide star will stop in Nhill on Thursday night for an evening with the Nhill & District Sporting Club; however, attendees should RSVP by 5pm today.
To mark the occasion, the Nhill Tigers are hosting a dinner, with Mr Cornes joined by Channel 9 host Tony Jones.
After a Q&A session, the club is hosting a charity auction, with all funds going to the My Room Children's Cancer Charity.
Want a feed? RSVP to the club's post today via this link by 5pm today.
Otherwise, make your way to the Nhill club rooms at 6pm tomorrow.
This event is free and we want everyone to come along.
Earlier this week, Mr Corners stopped for a breather at the Riverside Hotel in Tailem Bend after running more than 120 kilometres (km) in two days.
With 15 years of AFL training and 25km a day worth of running under his belt, he said it has still been nearly impossible to train for his multi-day ultramarathon level event.
Joining Mr Cornes on his journey are his support team, who are always ready to give him a relaxing massage after his day's run.
But the premiership player said that it is not only his team that provides him with the support and energy to keep going, it is the people that he sees along the way.
"I think the support has been overwhelming, so that's been nice," he said.
"I've got a good team here, these guys have been helping a lot, and just people on the side of the road cheering along, but I guess the big one is seeing the donations trickle through, knowing that all the money is going to people, kids and families who really need it.
"Every morning we check the donations page, so that's been inspiring as well, we're nearly at $150,000 and our goal is $200,000 so hopefully we can push past that," he said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.