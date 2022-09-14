The Wimmera Mail-Times

Over one-hundred kilometres later, Kane Cornes is en route to the Wimmera

Ben Fraser
SL
By Ben Fraser, and Sam Lowe
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
Former Port Adelaide football star, Kane Cornes, stops at Tailem Bend's Riverside Hotel for an overnight stay. Picture: Supplied

AFL premiership player Kane Cornes is nearing the Victorian border today as part of his 835km charity run for MyRoom.

