A world-renowned Australian film festival is hitting the road and heading to Nhill as part of its summer program.
The St Kilda Film Festival will be in town on Friday, November 4, featuring a curated list of 12 top Australian short films across two sessions.
The regional tour event is an impressive coup for Hindmarsh Shire Council and the Nhill Memorial Community Centre, which has played host to film festivals in the past.
"Council submitted an expression of interest to be part of the St Kilda Film Festival tour and has previously been involved in the tour for many years beforehand," a Hindmarsh Shire spokesperson said.
"The Nhill Memorial Community Centre has a long history of being involved with the St Kilda Film Festival tour and has previously been involved in the tour for many years beforehand."
This comes after the community centre upgraded to digital screening and surrounds sound, to provide the public with a modern film-watching experience.
Nhill, and the Hindmarsh Shire, are no strangers to the big screen - featuring in such films as 1979's Dimboola and 1997's Road to Nhill.
The event will be on at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre at 7pm to 10pm.
Tickets are $15 for concession, and $20 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the St Kilda Film Festival website.
