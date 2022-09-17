The new board chair of the region's peak development group is looking forward to capturing the economic and innovative potential of the Wimmera Southern Mallee.
Paul Geyer is the independent chair of the Wimmera Development Association's newly elected board of directors, who started their roles on August 30.
The group's board of directors consists of five skills-based directors, who were selected for the position, and five representatives from the different local government areas in the Wimmera Southern Mallee.
Mr Geyer, who comes to the position with more than 12 years of board experience in other organisations, said the new board represented a diverse mix of experiences.
"We set out to get a diverse mix of people who could bring something from their own experiences to the board," he said.
"Combined diversity of thinking is really what is going to create a great organisation and a great board."
Wimmera Development Association is the peak economic development organisation for the Wimmera Southern Mallee region - encompassing the Horsham Rural City municipality, Hindmarsh, Northern Grampians, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack shires.
The group works with the community and governments to attract new investment, further develop existing business and promote the Wimmera's sustainable development opportunities - both within and outside the region.
After a competitive recruiting process, five directors were selected for the board, including; Ann Adams, Kath Buden Julia Hausler, Saurabh Mishrah and Mark Williams.
Ann Adams joined Emmetts as Chief Financial Officer in November 2021 based at their head office in Horsham.
Ms Adams has spent a number of years involved in both working and on the board of groups involved in Early Childhood education.
Kath Buden is a consultant who until recently worked in State government facilitating investment in affordable housing and overseeing innovative housing investment models to deliver housing solutions for communities.
Julia Hausler farms north of Warracknabeal and is currently a Director of GrainGrowers and has been a director of Rural North West Health. She is passionate about rural communities and their development.
Saurabh Mishrah is an entrepreneur and investor with 20+ years track record of innovating global scale solutions in healthcare and tourism.
Mark Williams was a previous Chair of the Wimmera Health Care Group and has previously been involved of the governance of the WDA.
Following the change of the Wimmera Development Association from an association to a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee, the group will now enter its next phase.
The new board will begin a planning process to set the direction for the organisation for the coming years.
Mr Geyer said the future development of the region depended on addressing economic "roadblocks" for the Wimmera Southern Mallee.
"A typical example of a roadblock would be the shortage of housing in the region as a whole and also in Horsham as its major centre," he said.
"Things like childcare, a shortage of places. To attract people to the region for employment, you have to solve these additional problems."
The other focus would be on innovation, such as being at the forefront of hydrogen energy storage, renewables and burgeoning carbon-neutral technology
"You can also throw climate change in the mix, and this revolution we are about to have to go carbon neutral. Technologies like hydrogen and solar," he said.
"I think there is a great story here and I would rather be leading it than following it."
He said projects such as the WDA's Housing Blueprint and small business pulse check provided data which could be used to attract investment and government interest to the region.
"Having a really strong foundation of data and evidence to understand the problem, and think through where you could run projects and design solutions is really important," he said.
"We know what the problem is. We know what the housing problem is in Donald because we have spoken to the employers to understand what their employment growth looks like in the future."
The long game, Mr Geyer said, was to boost the vibrancy of the various towns and cities in the Wimmera Southern Mallee for future generations.
"We all grew up in the country, and you have these great memories growing up in these country towns and playing football and netball," he said.
"These are great places to live, and you want to be able to continue the vibrancy of those communities by creating economic opportunities.
"In terms of that bigger picture vision, we need to work on solving some of those roadblocks to growth."
