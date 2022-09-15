Horsham coach Tiff Hier said the Demons' unity was one of their greatest strength heading into the big dance.
"They're very team orientated; they're a great bunch of girls, they all get along really well and I think that's shown in their performances on court," Hier said.
The Demons are a new look outfit in 2022, with a radically different team than the team that came second in 2021, missing stars Tamika Mentha (to Minyip-Murtoa) and Emma Bewulda (Geelong VNL), among others.
Hier said she was proud of the way the Demons had adapted and thrived.
"At the start of a lot of people were saying 'oh, they've lost so many, they're probably not going to be up there this year' but they've really shown themselves," Hier said.
One of the Demons' strengths this year has been its defence, the Demons coach said.
"We're really strong defensively, from goal shooter to goal keeper," Hier said.
"We work really hard so if we give up a turnover we work really hard to put pressure on and try to get it back."
The Demons were put on the backfoot early by the Saints' pressure in their semi-final, something Hier noted.
"They put a lot of pressure on us through the midcourt and we probably didn't react so well for half a game," Hier said.
Like Horsham, the Saints possess star power driving their premiership tilt.
"Ash Grace is pivotal to their game, as is Jess Canane; they're the old heads out there on the court for them, and certainly stood up again in that semi-final against us; they directed the team very well," Hier said.
Hier singled out the Saints' "confident" attack as one of their best assets heading into the do or die match.
"They've got two lovely shots... Jorja is a beautiful shot and Abby Hallam creates a lot of play throughout the goal third for them."
Horsham Saints coach Jess Canane said the Saints were primed to take on the Demons once again.
Unlike the Demons, the Saints took the long road to the grand final - dispatching the Giants in a preliminary final at Warracknabeal.
Despite being tested by the Giants early, the Saints romped home to win by 16 goals Canane said the side's belief grew as the match went on.
"We were probably a little shaky and a bit slow to start for the first half, but that want and that belief definitely got us over the line," she said.
The Saints netball program has enjoyed a successful year, something that created a positive environment at training.
"The vibe around the club is really good, it's really nice going into the Saturday, into the grand final, with six of our seven netball sides featuring.
"It's really good feeling around not only the girls in A Garde, but also around the club as a whole."
Five of the Saints' A Grade lineup will be playing in the 17 and Under grand final beforehand, while Ash Grace is the coach of the Saints' Under 17s side.
It will be a quick turnaround on grand final day, but Canane said the squad was well-prepared.
"We can't do much about it... they seventeens have been playing two games back to back for most of the season; they're pretty adept at it." she said.
"They're young, they're fit, they're energetic.... they're very, very positive and keen to play."
Saints stars Canane, Grace, goal keeper Larnie Hobbs and skipper Elly Barnett all played in an A Grade premiership for the Saints as the club went back to back in 2017 and 2018.
The 2018 flag in particular was another game against Horsham, one decided by just one goal.
In fact both Saints' flags were decided by a goal, but a goal is all you need to win a game of netball.
The Saints haven't found a way to beat the Demons so far in 2022, but pushed the minor premiers deep into overtime during their semi final.
At points during the match, it looked like the Saints would run away with the game, but Horsham found a way back.
"You can never rule out Horsham, even if you're in the fortunate position to be 15 to 20 goals up, you know they're still coming," Canane said.
Key in the Saints' chances will be finding a way to shut down the Demons' brilliant attacking duo.
"(Georgie Carberry) has had a fantastic year, and she's got a nice partner in crime in Imogen Worthy taking out the goal shooting award too," Canane said.
"The old cliche of goals win games is where we can start to break that down; if we can shut Georgie and Immy down, that's a big step towards us winning the game."
Scoring from turnovers will be another key area to decide the match.
"We managed to turn the ball over quite a lot in our last game against Horsham, but we perhaps weren't able to finish off all the hard work from our defensive pressure, putting the ball through the goal at the end of the day.
"It's more about that control factor; our senior heads making sure that we can keep everyone nice and calm and all on the same page.
"Really in grand finals, anything can happen. It comes down to which side wants it the most and has the most belief.
"The feeling, the energy, the belief around our A Graders is very high at the moment."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
