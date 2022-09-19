The Wimmera Mail-Times

Parks Victoria monitors state wide illegal firewood trade

September 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone caught illegally felling or taking timber can face a fine of up to $9246 and/or a year in prison. Picture supplied

Victorian environmental agencies are asking for the general public's help for information about illegal firewood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.