The Wimmera Mail-Times

Crime rate rises in Horsham for year ending in June 2022

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The year ending in June 2022 saw 1610 criminal incidents in the Horsham LGA. File picture

CRIME is on the rise in Horsham despite a downturn across the state, according to the latest release from the Crime Statistics Agency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.