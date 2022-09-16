CRIME is on the rise in Horsham despite a downturn across the state, according to the latest release from the Crime Statistics Agency.
Released on September 15, the data contains Victoria's crime statistics for the year ending in June 2022.
The total number of criminal incidents in Horsham rose by 12.3 per cent from June 2021 to 2022, an increase from 1434 incidents in 2021 to 1610 incidents in 2022.
Of the region's criminal incidents, 48.1 per cent resulted in charges being laid, 23.5 per cent resulted in no charges and 28.4 remained unsolved.
The most prevalent crime was breaching a family violence order with 155 incidents, followed closely by criminal damage at 154.
Beaching of bail conditions, theft and common assault followed with 108, 94 and 78 incidents respectively.
The household was the most common place for a crime in Horsham, accounting for 569 incidents, followed by the street, units and apartments, courts and licensed premises.
In nearby Hindmarsh Shire, crime saw a 16 per cent decrease in June 2022, with 263 incidents as opposed to 313 in 2021.
Dimboola overtook Nhill as the town with the most offences committed, with 87 incidents followed by Nhill's 84.
Criminal damage was the most common offence, with 43 incidents up from 33 in the previous year.
Crime saw a slight increase in the Yarriambiack Shire, up 4.4 per cent with 308 incidents in June 2022 compared with 295 in June 2021.
The majority of the offending occurred in Warracknabeal, with 100 incidents, followed by Murtoa with 46, Hopetoun with 34 and Minyip with 32.
The most common offence was criminal damage, with 34 incidents, followed by breaching of a family violence order and theft.
In West Wimmera Shire, Apsley overtook Kaniva as the town with the most offences, with 25 criminal incidents.
The most common offence in the municipality related to crimes in the public health and safety subgroup, followed by theft and residential non-aggravated burglary.
Across the municipality, crime rose by 13.3 per cent, from 120 in June 2021 to 136 in June 2022.
State wide, the rate of recorded offences decreased 10.6 per cent to 7,121.5 per 100,000 Victorians in the last 12 months, as did the number of offences, down 10.0 per cent to 469,506.
The decrease was believed to be a result of an easing COVID-19 health orders in Victoria.
In the 12 months to 30 June 2022 the criminal incident rate decreased 10.2 per cent to 5,177.9 per 100,000 Victorians as did the number of incidents, down 9.6 per cent to 341,367 incidents.
Alleged offender incidents decreased 12.0 per cent to 163,028 in the last 12 months, as did the rate down 12.8 per cent to 2,808.2 per 100,000. The number of unique alleged offenders decreased 7.2 per cent to 83,506 offenders in the year ending June 2022.
The victimisation rate decreased by 4.3 per cent to 2,936.1 reports per 100,000 Victorians to the lowest since 2005.
Crime Statistics Agency chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said such a state-wide decrease in crime had not been seen since 2005.
"Victoria has seen a notable decrease in overall recorded crime levels during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Decreases in acquisitive crime such as thefts and deception have contributed to the lowest victimisation numbers and rates since 2005," she said.
"Decreases in Breaches of Chief Health Officer orders have continued to be the main driver of the decreases in key crime measures in the last 12 months from peaks in 2020. Deception and drug offences also contributed to these decreases."
