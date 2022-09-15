Reputations are made on grand final day, something Ararat coach Matt Walder is all too familiar with.
However, Walder said he was quietly confident ahead of the Rats do-or-die clash with Minyip-Murtoa in the Wimmera Football Netball League 2022 senior grand final.
The Rats impressed with a decisive preliminary final performance against Stawell, but there's still work to be done for the Rats to break a 21-year premiership drought.
"I'm hoping our boys can enhance their reputations by playing well on the big stage," Walder said.
"Whether that's our premier players or our secondary players, it's a chance for everyone to shine."
While no major changes are expected, Walder said he might make a few "tweaks" after the Burras' semi final win.
"Obviously they got us in the semi, and we can't saddle up and do exactly the same thing again and expect a different result," Walder said.
"Some things have got to be slightly adjusted and changed for us to get the ultimate result, but there won't be any structural changes."
The Burras pose a big challenge for the Rats, with danger men "on every line" Walder said.
"They're a quality side, they were top of the table the year before went into lockdown, they've won the previous premiership and they've advanced straight in," Walder said.
"If you want to target one or two players, you're doing the whole thing an injustice. They've got a good spread, they're a team that compliment each other.
"I'm not focussed on a handful of individuals.... we'll look at the holistic approach and try and beat them overall."
The Rats have proven to be matchwinners with solid structures of their own and won't be an easy opponent for the Burras.
"We know we can kick a winning score and our defense has been reasonably tight over the whole journey," Walder said.
"We can cut it both ways, putting a score on the board and suffocating opposition when we need to."
The Rats chemistry as a group has been one of their best strengths, Walder said.
"It's a really good blend, we've got young fellas that have come along last year and dipped their toes in senior footy, they've certainly grown, we've got two or three year players who are blossoming," Walder said.
"We've added experience to the squad around them... at the end of the day, everyone loves each other's company and really enjoy playing footy together... that's something you can't put a price on."
Minyip-Murtoa coach Tim McKenzie said his side is taking it easy and enjoying the build-up.
"It's been a really exciting buildup... I just told the boys to enjoy the process going into the grand final and make the most of it," McKenzie said.
The veteran Burra has taken the positives from his first year as senior coach of the Burras.
"We've definitely won a lot of close games, which shows a lot of character from the boys," McKenzie said.
"We've had to do a bit of reshuffling, trying to find players' best positions because we've had a fair list turnover.
"Everyone's responded well to that, it's been great... they've been such a good group to coach, I'm very lucky to have them."
It's a balanced squad, with the right mix of youth and experience, according to McKenzie.
"We've got a good balance of players who have been there and done it before, and then we've got some players who have never played in a grand final before," he said.
"There'll be folks who are quite eager and exited, and other guys who know what they need to do and they'll be able to clam those young heads."
The Burras' midfield engine has enjoyed a phenomenal year, with ruck Kieran Delahunty winning his third Toohey Medal and Luke Fisher coming equal-runner up.
But McKenzie said one of the Burras' assets was its strength across the ground.
"Our mindset, as a whole, as a team, has been immense," McKenzie said.
"There's been times when we've been challenged and we haven't shied away from from our gameplan, we've stood tall when the chips were down.
"We just seem to find a way to win; when our back is up against the wall we fight quite well, we never fall away."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
