Holy Trinity Lutheran College foundation to year three pupils performed their concert "All Aboard" at the school's Multi-Purpose Centre on September 15 for Horsham community members to enjoy.
Audience members were entertained with a variety of singing, dancing, and musical performances which lasted for more than a hour.
The performance was also recorded for family members, relatives and others who were unable to attend the event.
Here are some photos that were taken at the event.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
