Absence makes the heart grow fonder

I promise you that I cannot get too much of the glorious colour, order and beauty that has accompanied the farewell of our very dear Queen Elizabeth II.
The honour lavished upon our steadfast female sovereign following her lifetime of selfless service is gratifying and comforting to me.
You have to love someone who donned uniform to drive trucks during the second world war, birthed four babies and fostered a sharp mind, while keeping lots of dogs and horses.
It makes me cry to remember locals on horseback lined-up roadside outside small Scottish towns as the hearse carrying our Queen's body motored through the countryside.
They loved her too.
The most tribute I've paid is wearing my pearls all week and enjoying the occasional private cry.
Earthly love is always accompanied with heartache.
Plenty of heartache in my own home, whether I am wearing my pearls or not, as I continue to help two teenagers transform into independent young women.
With the Year 12 English exam only a month away, 'Bun Bun the middle one' had a minor meltdown last week.
Attempting to create a more productive study space, Miss 18 dragged a lot of heavy furniture around, creating a huge mess in at least two rooms.
Clean up was overwhelming while the new study space was not. So, while she went off to work at the best bakery in town, I cleaned up my teen's stress mess for three hours.
Washing make-up off the mirror, discovering lost socks in far flung places and generally battling grey dust bunnies, left me craving a little more of the colour, order and beauty of regal pageantry.
After you've crawled around on hands and knees dusting kickboards, emptied the vacuum cleaner a couple of times and taken bags of rubbish downstairs, revisiting funeral proceedings in London is a good way to remind yourself that nothing lasts forever, and this too shall pass.
I won't always have the crazy, rollercoaster ride of teenagers living in my home.
I might even miss being constantly cranky about the number of dirty dishes left laying around the house.
A time will come when I'll wish there were shoes left in every room for me to trip over.
Absence will make the heart grow fonder.
