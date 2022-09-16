The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera severe weather warning, September 16

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:05am
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Wimmera, Mallee and South West regions. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology.

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for the Wimmera and parts of south west Victoria, with damaging winds expected to arrive across the weekend.

