In the push to reduce Victoria's vehicle emissions to zero, the state government has funded the installation of multiple electric vehicle charging stations across the Grampians region.
In total, 11 fast-charging 50kW stations will be installed at various sites in the region, including Stawell, Ararat, Kaniva, Warracknabeal and St Arnaud.
All of the stations are due to be installed by July 2023.
READ MORE:
The money for the charging stations came from grants provided by the state government's Destination Charging Across Victoria program, which has sponsored 116 different locations in Victoria.
The program aims to make electric vehicle charging readily available in regional Victoria to encourage the uptake of low-emission cars and tourism throughout the state.
The fast-charging stations will be installed at the following locations:
In addition, the Victorian government has supported the rollout of ultra-rapid 350 kW DC chargers, with two installed on 126 Baillie Street, Horsham.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.