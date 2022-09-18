The Wimmera Mail-Times

New charging stations to be built across the Wimmera

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 18 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electric vehicle charging stations on Baillie Street, Horsham. Picture by Alex Dalziel

In the push to reduce Victoria's vehicle emissions to zero, the state government has funded the installation of multiple electric vehicle charging stations across the Grampians region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.