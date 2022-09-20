Jesse Millar and his Horsham Brazilian Jiu Jitsu students have returned from Melbourne with a swathe of medals after participating in a tournament earlier this month.
Millar and six students earned five medals at the annual Will Machado BJJ Championships on September 10, featuring almost 450 Australian and New Zealand practitioners.
"The group came home with one junior silver medal, one fourth, three adult silver medals and one adult bronze.
"The students put themselves out there and had a go. I think that's a success story in itself, but walking away with a bit of silverware is always positive.
"Max did an excellent job; he's only been training for about three months. For him to come second in a group of four boys was good. He was against a couple of really experienced grapplers too.
"Hugo didn't have anybody in his age and weight category, so he got bumped up. He was against guys a couple of kilos heavier than him. He still got fourth out of a group of eight.
"They couldn't be more proud of themselves and, and so they should be."
Nicknamed 'The Gathering', the tournament is an opportunity for students and coaches from the Machado BJJ family to get together and compete and to train and share the mat with Professor Rigan Machado himself.
"Every year we have this tournament where everyone converges for a high level of competition," Millar said.
"It's also a bit of an excuse to get together with some old friends and make some new ones. After a couple of years a hiatus was a good feeling for everyone involved."
Unlike mixed martial arts, BJJ is more focused on wrestling.
"It's submission grappling; chokes, locks, those sorts of things," Millar said.
"There's a point system based on a hierarchy of dominant positions.
"If you get a takedown or a sweep, you get two points; a guard pass is worth three points; a mount is worth four points; if you take someone's back, it's four points.
"If you manage to make your opponent submit, you win automatically."
At the Gathering, competitors are sorted according to age, belt ranking and weight.
"I was a sub-100.5kg super heavy purple belt, 36-years-old plus category," Millar said.
"Some classes had four competitors, while others had 12 to 15. I think the open category had 20. This year had a high level of competition.
Coach Millar said new students of any age or experience are welcome.
"We're always keen for new people to come in and enjoy and reap the benefits of what we do," he said.
"We have the tournament every year. That's the focal point for us each year; however, there are lots of different tournaments. For example, there's the grappling industry nationals in a couple of weeks. A couple of students are working towards it at the moment."
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu - often shortened to BJJ - is a self-defence martial art that combines grappling, ground fighting and submissions.
Will Machado jiu-jitsu combines two notable names: John WIll and Rigan Machado.
"John Will is the highest ranked Australian Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner," Millar said.
"He originally went over to Brazil and trained under Rigan Machado.
"Rigan and his four brothers (John, Roger and Jean Jacques Machado) are cousins with Rickson Gracie, Rorion Gracie - The Gracie Clan."
MMA historians may know of Royce Gracie (winner of UFC 1, 2 and 4) or Carlos and Hélio Gracie, the patriarchs of the Gracie clan.
Modern jujitsu can be traced back to Japan's Jigoro Kano in the late 1800s, but it was his student Mitsuyo Maeda who influenced a family and helped build a national sport.
A failed sumo student as a teen, Maeda studied judo under Kano and Tsunejiro Tomita in 1895.
Under his new senseis, he flourished, winning multiple matches against stronger and larger opponents.
He travelled across the USA, Cuba, Mexico, and Central America, demonstrating techniques against local talent.
In 1921, Maeda founded his first academy in Brazil inside a 4x4m shed, teaching jujitsu to Hélio and his brother Carlos Gracie.
Carlos fathered 21 children, including Carlson, Robson, Reyson, Carley, Rolls and Carlos Jr. Overall, 13 children earned a black belt in BJJ.
Hélio had two daughters and seven sons: Rickson, Rorion, Relson, Royler, Rolker, Royce and Robin.
Rorion Gracie was one of the co-founders of the UFC.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
