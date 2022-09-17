The Demons are 2022 Under 14 premiers after a brilliant performance to defeat Ararat at City Oval.
In drizzly conditions, both sides had to scrap and fight for the ball until Horsham ran away 5.6 (36) to 3.1 (19) winners.
Both sides were strong through the midfield, but Horsham made the most of their chances in front of goal early.
By quarter time the Dees had kicked 2.1 (13), while the Rats had yet to score; Horsham's half back flank proving an impenetrable wall.
The second quarter saw sporadic rain, and at both ends the defence tightened up; scores going into halftime 2.4 (16) to 0.1 (1).
The Demons opened up the game in the third, booting three goals to snatch a match-high lead of 30 points; 5.5 (35) to 0.5 (5).
However, the Rats weren't finished just yet - in the final quarter they tightened up their structures and began to pile on the pressure.
In football, goals bring belief and the Rats surged home, kicking three unsanswered goals to finish the game.
But they'd left their charge too late, and it was Horsham's day to celebrate.
Archie Elliott was named Best on Ground, while Ethan Worthy and Harrison Hoffmann were also impeccable for the Demons.
But like all grand final wins, it was a team effort - something Horsham coach Damien Bunworth said he was proud of.
"It was a fantastic effort; we said from the start of the year it was all about the team, there were no individuals," Bunworth said.
"The way we played today, everyone played their roles; you tackled, you handballed, you shepherded, you smothered... the one percenters
"That was because of the way we trained all year; it paid off at the end... the hard work paid off."
Bunworth also thanked the parents and volunteers who helped the side throughout the year.
Bunworth praised Ararat for being a "fantastic team".
"Next year's a new year, you'll be up there again playing in grand finals, no worries about that," Bunworth said.
Jade Burton, Ethan Edwards and Hayden Homburg were the Rats' best.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
