The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Saints sign off the season with 15 and under premiership glory | Wimmera Football Netball League GF 2022

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated September 17 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HORSHAM Saints were impressive in their grand final win over Horsham Demons in the Wimmera Football Netball League 15 and under netball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.