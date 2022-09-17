HORSHAM Saints were impressive in their grand final win over Horsham Demons in the Wimmera Football Netball League 15 and under netball.
The win capped off a perfect season for the Saints who were only defeated the once and came in with confidence to the finals series.
The Saints were impressive in the first quarter and the slow starting Demons were left on the back foot.
In the rain and wind at City Oval the Demons fought back and got themselves back into the game.
The margin wasn't changed from the five goals at quarter time and half time however you could tell the tables had turned in the game.
In the third, the Demons battled hard after making some changes.
A 12 goal to seven in the third quarter to the Demons meant it was game on in the last. Scores were level at 19-a-piece.
The last quarter belonged to the Saints and so did the game.
The Saints holding the cup up high after stopping the Demons flow of scoring in the last quarter to take it out 12 to seven.
Final score, 31-26.
Best player went to Cara Tippet.
Horsham Saints captain Maddison Bethune thanked the Demons for a "great game".
"Thank you to the umpires and Vernetta (Taylor - coach) for coaching us all season," she said.
"Congratulations to the girls, good job."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
