Horsham has seen off a spirited Saints outfit to claim the WFNL 13 and Under premiership.
It was a tight game for the first half, both sides applying immense pressure through midcourt and causing turnovers.
At the first change Horsham lead by just one goal - 6-5, but shot ahead early in the second.
The Demons were able to make the most of their chances, forcing the Saints to be perpetually playing catchup.
Midway in the second term, the Saints slashed the margin down to just one at points, but wasn't able to jump ahead.
However, the Demons rallied and went into the main break with a four goal lead; 13-9.
In the third, Horsham's systems clicked and they began to wear down the Saints' defence while the Saints were unable to trouble the scoreboard; the scoreboard going into the last break was 22-11.
The Saints pushed the Demons in the final term, but it was a margin too big to overcome and Horsham ran away 28-16 winners.
Horsham coach Briana Farr thanked the work behind the scenes to put on the finals series and praised the Saints for their effort.
"it's been great competition playing against you girls all year," Farr said.
"Everytime we've come across you... you've improved out of sight, it's been really great."
But Farr's highest praised was saved for her triumphant Demons, who were jubilant with their premiership win.
"You're a great little bunch to coach, you listen and you learn, you pick each other up and you play really well as a team," Farr said.
"Enjoy your day as winners of the first final, congratulations girls!"
Horsham's Sienna Manserra won the medal for Best on Court, while Abbey Wiedermann also performed brilliantly.
Lani Watson and Hailey Tippet were best for the Sains.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
