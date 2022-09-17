HORSHAM Saints has walked away with the 17 and under premiership in what was a dominant second half against the Warrack Eagles.
The Saints had the lead early but the Eagles fought back in the second to make it a one-goal game.
Defenders at both ends were instrumental in picking off the ball and causing the turnovers.
At half time the scoreline was separated by a single goal.
The Eagles, who finished fourth on the home and away ladder, were keeping right with the Saints and were in for the battle for the premiership cup.
At three quarter time the lead had extended out to four - still an achievable margin to get for the Eagles.
But it was the Saints in the last who stood up and were able to run out the game, and took the win in the end.
Final score, 39-31.
Best on court went to Jorja Clode.
Saints' Ashlee Ison spoke on behalf of the team after the game.
"Thanks to the team, it's been amazing all season," she said.
"Thanks to Ash Grace - she's the best coach ever. She was amazing to deal with us all year.
"Thanks to all the supporters who came out here today to cheer us on."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
