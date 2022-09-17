The Wimmera Mail-Times

Saints dominate 17 and under netball grand final | Wimmera Football Netball League grand final 2022

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated September 17 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
HORSHAM Saints has walked away with the 17 and under premiership in what was a dominant second half against the Warrack Eagles.

