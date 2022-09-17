The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ferocious Rats upset Dees in the wet to clinch Under 17 flag | Wimmera Football Netball League grand final 2022

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 17 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Alex Blain.

ARARAT have stunned Horsham by 38 points to notch a memorable grand final upset at City Oval in the Under 17 grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.