ARARAT have stunned Horsham by 38 points to notch a memorable grand final upset at City Oval in the Under 17 grand final.
Horsham went into the game unbeaten, however home and away record doesn't matter much on grand final day, hunger matters, the desire to win.
The Rats were hungry; scrapped and scrambled, dove and smothered and fought all day to emerge 8.15 (63) to 3.7 (25) winners.
The Rats jumped the Demons from the start, however the Rats were unable to put the game away there and then, kicking 2.6 (18) to Horsham's 0.1 (1).
As the rain set in, skills went by the wayside, but still Ararat willed the ball forward with ruthless tenacity, showing an almost desperate need to drive the ball forward.
At half time, the score board read 3.7 (25) to 1.5 (11) as both side's struggled to convert their forward entries into goals.
Ararat's relentless drive eventually bore fruit, with the Rats kicking four goals to one in a slippery third term; the score Ararat 7.11 (53) to Horsham's 2.6 (18).
Both side's managed just one goal apiece in the last and the Rats celebrations began in earnest when the siren rang, the shellshocked Demons left to muse on an almost perfect season.
Ararat co-coach Nick Oliver said he was proud of the effort his Under 17 squad had put in all season.
"You guys have worked so hard all year, from our good Friday match to now, it's like I'm coaching a different footy side," Oliver said.
"Playing for the jumper, playing for the club... it's an unbelievable effort for you guys to be standing here today, on top.
"Well done, enjoy every little moment."
Oliver thanked Ararat's supporters, as well as the volunteers who made the season possible and gave credit to the Demons.
"We came here, knowing it was going to be a massive task and it was... credit to you guys for being undefeated all season, well done," Oliver said.
Ararat's James Jennings was named Best on Ground, while Wilbur Shea, Izaiyah Turner and Hugh Toner also stood tall.
Ryan Gebert, Lachlan Hobbs and Sam Potter were the Demons' best on ground.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
