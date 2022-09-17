Wimmera Football Netball League's 2022 A Grade grand final had every - rain, sunshine, drama and plenty of challenges for the players.
The Saints shone on a day of black skies across the court - making the most of every opportunity and every turn over early.
The Demons found themselves scrambling early - it was a tale of which team would settle and adapt to the rain, wind and the conditions fastest.
And it was the Saints who found their groove early, coming into the first break with a six goal lead.
Players slipping on the court and plenty of clashes as balls were flying around the court, the game wasn't for the faint hearted.
A nine-goal lead at half time would have put the Saints at ease but in no way did they rest easy knowing the Demons would come out strong after the main break.
Despite their efforts the Demons couldn't bring back the margin but were able to square off the third quarter with the Saints.
The Demons charged in the last quarter and at one stage brought the margin back into one goal.
It was intense.
Saints coach Jess Cannane said it was the team belief that got them through.
"We knew Horsham would keep on coming at us and we knew we needed to do it as a team and it really showed in that fourth quarter when we were able to mount the challenge that they put to us..that got us over the line," she said.
At the final siren, the score was 34-29.
Best on court went to Horsham's Jedda Heard.
Cannane said the junior players who played in the side were impressive.
"They just came off winning a 17 and under grand final and then to be able to come on and play such a pivotal role in our A Grade - Rory Doran picking up all those pocket drives we've been working on at training," she said.
"Our defensive pressure, our control was a really big thing we've been working on so that was pleasing."
Cannane said unofficially the team had been working on some mindset techniques to help the young players cope, if a situation arises such as the one which played out on grand final day.
"When we've got five experienced netballers around them we can try and help keep them calm and lead by example," she said.
"We did try and speak about trying to put it (the 17 and under win) in a little box and come back and regroup for A Grade.
"Credit to them they did that and they played exceptionally well."
Cannane said preparation coming into the game was made more difficult due to the Sunday game of the elimination final.
"The first part was mainly about recovery and mainly about seeing what we did well in the semi final which is where we took them to overtime," she said.
The Saints were defeated by the Demons in the Qualifying Final in overtime by eight goals.
"We were trying to find some one percent things we could work on," Cannane said.
"On Thursday it was training as normal and getting ready for the final."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
