Horsham swoop Burras to claim reserves premiership | WFNL GF 2022

By Alex Blain
September 17 2022 - 5:00am
Horsham dispatched Minyip-Murtoa in a scrappy, low-scoring affair at City Oval to claim the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League resereves premiership, winning 2.1 (13) to 3.11 (29).

