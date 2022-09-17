Horsham dispatched Minyip-Murtoa in a scrappy, low-scoring affair at City Oval to claim the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League resereves premiership, winning 2.1 (13) to 3.11 (29).
However it was the Burras who got off the mark first, kicking the only goal of the opening term as Horsham failed to captalise on their chances, finishing with just three behinds from many forward entries.
In the second quarter, Horsham's connections through the centre began to click and the Demons slowly got on top of the Burras, kicking 2.2 (14) and keeping Minyip-Murtoa scoreless.
The Demons were relentless, and their ability to rebound from halfback sliced and diced the Burras midfield.
Veteran big men Tim Wade and Jordyn Burke stood tall, while young guns Harley Pope and Riley Williams were impressive and gave the Demons speed.
In the third term, the Burras' tightened their structures and held the Demons to just one point for the term, while kicking a goal themselves to set up an interesting final term.
It was the Demons' turn to steady the ship, holding the Burras scoreless and booting the only goal of the quarter, along with five behinds just to be sure.
Pope won the medal for Best on Ground.
Travis Tremellen, Daniel Schache and Adam Schache were the Burras' best on ground.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
