Nhill Tigers were ferocious against Horsham Demons in the B Grade Wimmera Football Netball League on Saturday.
A stirring come from behind win, delivered the cup up the Western Highway to Nhill.
The Tigers found themselves behind by two at half time and the rain started pouring down once more.
They rallied and made the third quarter their premiership quarter.
A 12 to five quarter, the Demons had 12 minutes in the final quarter to make amends.
They pushed hard in the last and despite the lead brought back to one in the last quarter the Tigers held out and took the win by three goals.
Final score, 37-33.
Best on court went to Nhill's Jenna Schneider.
Nhill coach Charlotte Foulds was lost for words with the win.
"When I signed up to be coach this year I didn't think I would be coaching a premiership side," she said.
"We put in so much hard work every Tuesday and every Thursday and every Saturday on court and we deserve this so much.
"Thank you to Horsham they have been the team to beat all year so thankyou for being the standard we needed to be at across the year."
Demon's coach Tiff Heir congratulated the winning side.
"You've been the team to beat all year," she said.
"Your professionalism on the court all year has been fantastic and today you pushed us and were winners.
"To my girls, bad luck. Well done though. We started out very slowly and poorly and you built and built and we got here today.
"We'll come back next year bigger and better."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.