NO one could plan a better send off for Warriors' legend by hoisting the C Grade premiership cup over her head.
It was an emotional day for Stawell Warriors Tracey Dark as she lined up for her final game of netball, announcing her retirement throughout the season.
With plenty of support along the sidelines for their beloved club member, the Warriors were eager to do everything to get the win against the Horsham Saints.
The two teams finished in the top two positions of the home and away season which set the game up to be a close one.
Final scores, Stawell 27, Saints 16.
More scores and breakdown to come.
Warriors coach Michelle Beaton congratulated Horsham Saints on their efforts.
"Even last year without COVID we would have both been here on this day," she said.
"Congratulations on your season. You all played so well today.
"To our girls for Tracey's (Dark) last game I couldn't ask for anything more."
And it wouldn't have been fitting without the 471-gamer herself saying a few words at the end of her game.
"Thanks to Horsham Saints - you've been great opponents all year," she said.
"It's lovely to go out playing against such lovely opponents.
"To every single person who has made my time in netball and at the Warriors the best thank you. I love you all. They've come out in force. Sorry about my family - they're a bit excited and all come out in force as well. I really appreciate all the support."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
