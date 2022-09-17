Horsham Saints were well drilled in C Res waiting for opportunities for a break in centres to overcome the Warriors in the C Res Wimmera Football Netball League grand final.
In pouring rain at stages, the Saints found themselves two goals behind at half time after Stawell got off to a strong start.
But patience paid off and after a few positional changes, found their rhythm to pick up momentum in the third quarter.
Stopping the Warriors from scoring, the six to two goal quarter put the Saints right back in the hunt for the game with a two goal lead at three quarter time and you could feel the momentum swing around.
The Saints piled on the goals in the final quarter 11 to four and came away with the victory.
Final score, 25-16.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
