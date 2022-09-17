The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Saints round out the day with strong C Res win | Wimmera Football Netball League grand final 2022

Cassandra Langley
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:42am
Horsham Saints were well drilled in C Res waiting for opportunities for a break in centres to overcome the Warriors in the C Res Wimmera Football Netball League grand final.

