The Wimmera Mail-Times

Minyip-Murtoa cement place in history with triumphant senior win | WFNL GF 2022

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 17 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Alex Blain

Minyip-Murtoa have enshrined their place as one of the most dominant WFNL sides since Horsham's tenpeat after defeating Ararat to claim the 2022 WFNL senior premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.