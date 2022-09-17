Minyip-Murtoa have enshrined their place as one of the most dominant WFNL sides since Horsham's tenpeat after defeating Ararat to claim the 2022 WFNL senior premiership.
With two flags and a minor premiership in 2021, the Burras have certainly earned their place in the history books with a seven point win.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and departures of key players, the side that saw off the Rats couldn't look more different from the Burras outfit that triumphed in 2019
On a blustery day in September, the Burras and Rats duked it out under sunshine, downpours and even the odd rainbow, to decide who would be crowned the year's best.
The Burras, like they have all throughout the finals series, put slammed on the accelerator early, kicking with an aggressive breeze and racing out to a big lead early.
At the first break, scores were Minyip-Murtoa 3.4 (22) to Ararat 0.1 (1), with the Burras having the wind in their sails.
When it was their turn to kick with the wind, the Rats fought hard, but managed just 2.4 (16), while the Burras scored 1.1 (7) to maintain a 12-point lead heading into the main break.
The Burras needed a response and fast, however it was Burras skipper Jae McGrath who goaled first to kick off the second half.
The Rats got the ball, kicking a point - allowing the Burras to rebound immediately and with another goal thanks to a freakishly lucky bounce.
However, the Burras were also expensive during the term, kicking five behinds and keeping the door ever so slightly ajar for the Rats.
As he had all day, Will Holmes gave the Burras the breathing space they needed, booting a goal from the first centre clearance of the quarter.
Holmes followed it with a second, and it looked to be a blowout - but the Rats responded.
Ararat booted the next three goals in quick succession, to cut the margin from 34 points to just 13, the highlight being Liam Cavanagh booting monstrous goal from beyond fifty.
But just when it seemed momentum was all with the Rats, the heavens opened and rain began to fall, slowing the game back down to a crawl.
A fifty metre penalty due to an off the ball incident proved costly for Ararat, leading to a goal and putting the margin just beyond reach.
The Rats responded with a goal yet again, but it was too little, too late and the Burras tied the game down on the wing in the dying minutes.
When the siren went, the Burras leaping for joy, the Rats crestfallen as the scoreboard read 8.11 (59) to 7.10 (52), Minyip-Murtoa having done just enough to hold onto victory.
Burras coach Tim McKenzie he was proud of the "incredible effort" his side put in during the match and throughout the year.
He said he couldn't have asked more from his charges.
"I said at the end of the third quarter, 'play your role to the best of your ability' and (they) did exactly that," McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the win was built on the Burras sticking to their plans, despite everything the Rats threw at them.
"It was all in our preparation, we went into the game with a couple of different scenarios," McKenzie said.
"They played out and we executed (our plans)."
McKenzie's own role had been mitigating the impact of Ararat big man Cavanagh, who threatened to break the game open at times.
The Burras thanked Ararat for a fiery contest and congratulated them on being the team to beat all year.
"We always knew it was going to be a challenge and come down to the wire," McKenzie said.
However, the Burras couldn't have done it without their supporters, to whom McKenzie dedicated the win.
"To the Minyip-Murtoa community, this one's for you, we love you all," McKenzie said.
It was a sentiment echoed by Minyip-Murtoa's president, Scott Arnold.
"To the Burra family well done! It's been an up and down year, but we pulled together and got the win," Arnold said.
"To bookend COVID with a win at each end is really important to our two little towns."
Holmes earned the Greg Binns medal for his best on ground performance, while Toohey Medallist Kieran Delahunty and Tanner Smith were also excellent.
For Ararat, Ben Taylor, Liam Cavanagh and Henry Shea played their hearts out all day and left nothing on the field.
The win cements Minyip-Murtoa's place as one of the best teams of recent times, with two flags and a minor premiership to boot.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
