Mini-golf, go-karting and mazes are activities that will be on offer at The Horsham Show's Wimmera Design and Print Agricultural Playground on September 25.
Horsham Agricultural Society volunteer Emily Friedrichsen said children could enter the event for free, and it would be open from 10am to 5pm at the Horsham Showgrounds.
Read More:
Mrs Friedrichsen said on September 24 carnival activities would be available for patrons.
"I hope more people will come knowing that children can come to the show for free. The society grows every year and we offer more events for families to try," she said.
Ms Friedrichsen said the show had other activities happening throughout the day such as go-kart races, mini-golf and a sand pit where children could play.
"It's really exciting to be able to show the public what we have been working on," she said.
Ms Friedrichsen said the "main" attraction of the show was the maze and the event was a perfect family-friendly gathering.
"We have put all the events right next to where the food will be. So mum and dad can take a seat and enjoy the atmosphere," she said.
Ms Friedrichsen said SES members would also be doing car crunching demonstrations and there was an escape room for families to enjoy.
"You won't be locked in, but there is a series of challenges and puzzles that need to be completed," she said.
Other News:
Ms Friedrichsen said the mini-golf course was made from renewable materials.
"I think it is important for kids to know that mum doesn't have to spend money for you to have fun," she said.
Other events happening at the playground include an obstacle course, face painting, scout activities, and YMCA games.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.