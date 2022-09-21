The Wimmera Mail-Times

Mini-golf and escape rooms on offer for kids at Horsham Show

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:55am, first published 5:00am
Liam Hay sits on a sand pit at the Wimmera Design and Print Agricultural Playground. Picture Nick Ridley

Mini-golf, go-karting and mazes are activities that will be on offer at The Horsham Show's Wimmera Design and Print Agricultural Playground on September 25.

