Edenhope and Kaniva Fire Stations are both housing new Field Command Vehicles (FCV), following official handovers on Sunday.
Thanks to a government contribution through the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP), both Edenhope and Kaniva Group of brigades were handed the keys to their new vehicles, priced at $85,000 each.
The FCV is an essential vehicle, according to Kaniva Group Officer Rob Maddern, especially when responding to incidents on a Strike Team deployment.
"We can almost use this new FCV as a small command centre," he said.
READ MORE:
"The new design can carry more equipment, including whiteboards, benches, a refrigerator, a workbench, and communication equipment like radios and phones for use on the fireground.
"The Kaniva Group consists of eight brigades. Having the FCV ready to go before fire season is a great improvement in our ability to serve the community."
Edenhope Group Officer Peter Irving expressed his gratitude in receiving the keys to their vehicle and noted that it will be a useful response tool for the entire group.
"It's a big step up from what they previously had, which was only really a people mover," he said.
"This new FCV is fantastic with the way it is fitted out; we will be able to utilise all aspects of it. It will not only be able to move people, but it will also be a valuable asset on the fire ground."
The FCVs will mainly be stationed at the Edenhope and Kaniva Fire Station but will be used across both Group's response areas.
For Edenhope this includes Charam, Edenhope, Kadnook, Patyah and Ullswater brigades. While for Kaniva, this includes Dinyarrack, Kaniva, Lawloit, Leeor, Sandsmere, South Lillimur, Telopea Downs and Yearinga-Yarrock brigades.
"It's a fantastic upgrade for not only both of our Groups but for the wider communities, especially as we approach fire season," Peter said.
"Our brigades can't wait to try out the new vehicles."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.