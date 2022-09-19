The Wimmera Mail-Times

Edenhope, Kaniva CFA crews benefit from new Field Command Vehicles

Updated September 20 2022 - 12:21am, first published September 19 2022 - 10:00pm
Edenhope Group Officer Peter Irving with Commander Lindsay Barry. Picture supplied

Edenhope and Kaniva Fire Stations are both housing new Field Command Vehicles (FCV), following official handovers on Sunday.

