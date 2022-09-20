The Wimmera Mail-Times

Photo Gallery: Spring into Horsham Festival ice skating

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
September 20 2022 - 5:00am
Wimmera residents went to Roberts Avenue, Horsham, today to practice ice skating as a part of the Spring into Horsham Festival.

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

