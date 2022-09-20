Wimmera residents went to Roberts Avenue, Horsham, today to practice ice skating as a part of the Spring into Horsham Festival.
The rink will be available for people to during from September 19 - 25, coinciding with The Horsham Show which will happen from September 24-25.
Attendees can get a real ice-skating experience in an authentic rink, with inexperienced skaters having the option of hiring a kanga aid.
Here are some photos that were taken yesterday of some families that were on the rink.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
