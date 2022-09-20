Wimmera umpires Chloe Haughton and Sienna Walsgott have made history as the first females to umpire senior Horsham District and Wimmera senior grand finals, respectively.
AFL Wimmera Mallee Umpires posted on social media in support of Haughton.
"We are so super proud of you Chloe and all you have achieved, but also super proud of what umpiring has been able to support you in achieving," the post read.
"You have grown immensely as an umpire and person in such a short period and are now a leader for our next gen of up and coming female umps."
Walsgott, a frequent cast member for the Horsham Arts Council, also sang the national anthem in her umpires' uniform.
Horsham Arts Council took to social media to show their support for Walsgott.
"Congratulations Sienna! We are all so proud of you," the statement read.
"This is a momentous day for women in sport with five young women umpiring grand finals over all grades during the day."
