The Wimmera Mail-Times

AFL Wimmera Mallee sees first female umpires in HDFNL, WFNL senior grand finals

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:45am, first published September 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Haughton (top) and Sienna Walsgott. Pictures by AFL Wimmera Mallee Umpires and Alex Blain.

Wimmera umpires Chloe Haughton and Sienna Walsgott have made history as the first females to umpire senior Horsham District and Wimmera senior grand finals, respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.