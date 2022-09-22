The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera population continues to grow despite statewide trends

September 22 2022 - 5:00am
A new report says that migration to Horsham has increased by more than a third, despite the COVID-era movement from capitals to the regions slowing down. Picture by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS

While the rush of people from city to country has slowed, data shows the pandemic-inspired movement to the country is still 30 per cent higher than before COVID-19 struck.

