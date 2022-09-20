September 23
Horsham
An ice skating rink will be available for people to use until September 25 at Roberts Avenue. Sessions run every 45 minutes between 10am and 8pm. Tickets for adults will cost $10 and for children $5. To book tickets people can visit: https://horsham.tailoredticketing.com/.
September 24
Nhill
Wimmera residents can get a sweat on at a parkrun happening between 8am and 9.30am. The event is a free, weekly, timed 5km walk/jog/run. The run will happen at Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve, located on the Western Highway near Jaypex Park. For more information people can visit: https://rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/12-weekly/1122-nhill-parkrun-every-saturday.
September 24
Horsham
West Side Horsham will host an AFL grand final watch along starting at 12pm. $6 schooners, snacks and giveaways will be available for people during the match. For more information people can visit https://allevents.in/horsham/2022-afl-grand-final/200023273211806.
September 24
Horsham
Horsham Agricultural Show will take place on September 24-25, bringing smiling faces to the Horsham Showgrounds for an action packed weekend for the whole family.
October 1
Murtoa
Celebrate Murtoa's 150th anniversary in style inside the fabulous Murtoa Mechanics Hall from 7pm to 10pm. You'll be surprised by a stunning program of choirs, concert and pipe bands. For more information, people can visit: trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=958092&fbclid=IwAR3qcinXyVJZAgjamET_Gj3-KuE2h8joWpi1rZndb23-TXtsy13ugYtbJVE.
October 7
Horsham
The Horsham Library will host a story time session at Mibus Centre, 28 McLachlan street from 10.30 am - 11am. Storytimes are an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills in a group and an opportunity to socialise with other children. For more information people can call 53825707.
October 9
Horsham
Horsham Croquet Club will host a come and try event at its facility at 2pm. For more information people can call: 0400534477 or 0429935054.
October 15
Horsham
The Horsham Arts council will host a production of Legally Blonde at the Horsham Town Hall which will start at 7.30pm. To book tickets, people can visit: https://hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/77811.
October 15
Horsham
Horsham Rural City Band will celebrate its 150 birthday with a concert a May Park from 10am to 10pm. The Band Welcomes everyone to help celebrate with us by attending 3 major events throughout the day! Bands from across the Wimmera and beyond have been invited to participate! Tickets are available from the Horsham RSL (03) 5382 5222.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. The event will start at 8pm at Horsham Town Hall. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/anh-do-the-happiest-refugee-live/.
