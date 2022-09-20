INCOMING Taylors Lake coach Kyle Pinto is taking expectations into his stride as he takes the reigns of the club's senior side.
While the role will be Pinto's first senior coaching role, he's excited to get started.
"I'm happy with pressure... the pressure is fine, from where the club's been in the last four or five years," Pinto said.
"I don't want to come here and say 'let's try to win three games because we won two last year',"
"I'm happy for a little bit of internal pressure on me, if we can get some recruiting right and maintain our players."
Pinto said he had spoken to more than one Wimmera club, but that the Lakers were the best fit for him.
READ MORE:
"I like the Lakers, and I like Trav so we got it done," Pinto said.
"I'd been speaking to (the Lakers) for a probably a month, it just all happened in a very positive way."
The culture of the club was a big appeal for Pinto.
"Football clubs are about the people... from what I understand they've got a great off-field culture," Pinto said.
"I would just try to change the culture on field into a winning culture."
"I don't want to say that we will play finals - I'd love to play finals, I'd love to win it," Pinto said.
"There's a strong push to have instant on-field success."
Pinto, a high PE school teacher by trade with a degree in sports science, feels well-placed to help.
"I started in 2013 in Melbourne at Parkdale Secondary College," Pinto said.
MORE NEWS:
"That's where my coaching experience started... I've had five or six different assistant playing-coach roles."
Those stints include a 2015 stint with Minyip-Murtoa, under Jaye McCumber.
Pinto has also played and coached at the Hampton Rovers, and in 2021 was assistant coach at Edithvale-Aspendale in the Mornington Peninsula League.
"I've travelled everywhere for football, it was a bit of the sales pitch." Pinto said.
Pinto said he was looking forward to taking the next step in his coaching career.
"This will be my first time as head coach, while I'm really looking forward to," Pinto said.
"I've got a lot of experience coaching at high school level and development, as well as playing and coaching across different country leagues."
According to Pinto, his "number one" advantage is his experience of different football pathways.
OTHER NEWS:
"I was also involved with Sandringham. My emphasis will be on development, I've had that as a heavy focus in my coaching career," Pinto said.
"I've got a sports science background, so I'll look to bring that and a little more professionalism into the club, both in training and mindset."
Pinto also said he would be bringing "a couple of Melbourne guys" with him to join the Lakers.
"There are some big bodies and big players (in the HDFNL) which the Lakers haven't traditionally had," Pinto said.
"There's definitely a push to develop the players we've already got, but also look to try to bring in a few.
"I noticed you need a few inside bulls, so those recruits are probably targeting that."
Pinto recruits were targeted at complimenting the players already in the side.
"Any players we are bringing in are the gravy on top, they're not to be the team itself," Pinto said.
"We want to build the club up from what's already there."
Pinto said the club would reveal more information on their recruits in due time.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.