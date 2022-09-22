The Wimmera Mail-Times

Special occasion: Jake Lloyd's third AFL grand final will also mark his 200th game

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 22 2022 - 8:00am
Jake Lloyd training this week after Sydney's preliminary final win over Collingwood. Picture by Getty Images.

On Saturday, Sydney Swan Jake Lloyd will line up for his third grand final in a career spanning eight years.

