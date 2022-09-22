On Saturday, Sydney Swan Jake Lloyd will line up for his third grand final in a career spanning eight years.
But for the former Horsham Demon, it also marks another career milestone - the match will be his 200th game.
It's not a figure most footballers reach, but Lloyd was already putting the work in before he was even drafted, according to his former coach, Stuart Farr.
Farr coached a young Lloyd to four straight senior premierships between 2009 and 2012, and said he knew there was something special about Lloyd.
"He was always a standout junior, he was very athletic and a state basketballer too... I can't take much credit for that," Farr said.
Growing up, Lloyd was a die-hard Geelong supporter and modelled his game after legendary Cat Jimmy Bartel.
Now, the veteran Swan will line up against his childhood side on his quest to win his first premiership. The signs of a long AFL career were there early. In the 2012 WFNL grand final against Warrack, Lloyd was instrumental in saving the game for the Demons.
"We'd lost the semi-final to Warrack, they came into the game on the front foot and if Jake wasn't playing, if it wasn't for that 18 year old holding the rest of the side up, we wouldn't have won that flag," Farr said.
"He was playing on the back flank and kept us in the game until the rest of the side decided to wake up and play some footy."
The Demons won the decider 21.11 (137) to 13.12 (90) after booting the last eight goals of the game to run away with the game.
"He had a lot of natural ability, but it was how hard he worked... the amount of hours he put in was remarkable," Farr said.
Lloyd would rise early to run Mount Arapiles or spend time in his father's gym, while juggling VCE and his basketball and football commitments.
"It's no secret why he made the top grade so easily," Farr said.
It wasn't smooth sailing at first; Lloyd was passed over in the 2011 and 2012 drafts, before the Swans eventually recruited Lloyd with pick 15 in the 2013 AFL rookie draft.
"He did it the hard way, but it just shows his resilience," Farr said. "A lot of people would probably have given up after that, but he was hell bent on making it."
Since debuting for the Swans in 2014, Lloyd has become the fastest Swan to 100 and 150 games, and picked up two club Best and Fairest Awards along the way, in 2018 and 2020.
But Lloyd has never forgotten his roots and his connection to Horsham, Farr said.
"My son (Oakley) played for Horsham in the Under 14s, and Jake reached out to him and sent him a message saying well done," Farr said.
"He doesn't need to do that, but that's the sort of bloke he is... he's more than made it but he's still very grounded."
Suffice to say, Lloyd will have the Wimmera behind him on Saturday as he runs out onto the MCG on Saturday.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
