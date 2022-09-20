A cheeky sea lion has been caught on camera, stealing a prime sunbathing spot from a tourist on the Galpagos Islands.
Known to locals as 'Wendy' the sea lion is a frequent sight at the hotel, and is often accompanies by her pup 'Lulu'.
It's common for Wendy to be spotted swimming in the hotel's pool or lounging around it.
But on this particular occasion, Wendy was not content just to splash about.
She wanted a bit of sunbathing time and was not about to settle for the hard poolside concrete.
Taken from a balcony above by a honeymooning couple, the footage shows the sea lion muscling her way onto the outdoor lounge chair, forcing a tourist off.
The tourist pulls his towel away and leaves the sea lion to her sunbathing.
Not much you can do when a sea lion steals your sun.
National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au
