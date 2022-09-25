The Wimmera Mail-Times

Claire McKenry remembers her friendly meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 25 2022 - 10:00pm
Mrs McKenry (pictured in the dark dress and glasses) inches away from Queen Elizabeth II after the ballet at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda. Picture supplied

While the Commonwealth reflects on the once-in-a-lifetime funeral of its longest reigning monarch, Horsham resident Claire McKenry reflected on the time she met the Queen.

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

