While the Commonwealth reflects on the once-in-a-lifetime funeral of its longest reigning monarch, Horsham resident Claire McKenry reflected on the time she met the Queen.
And she has the photo to prove it.
Mrs McKenry met Queen Elizabeth II in 1954 during her first visit to Australia as head of state, purely by luck.
"Queen Elizabeth II was going to a ballet evening at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda," she recalled.
"My sister, her husband (an Englishman) and I were going too; I staying down in Melbourne with them.
"We didn't know the Queen would be there when we bought our tickets, but we were happy to have them of course.
Mrs McKenry said after the performance, management announced the Queen would like to meet some of the audience.
"She was very relaxed, friendly and interested when I met her," Mrs McKenry recalled.
