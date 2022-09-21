The CBL South West Division fixture has been unveiled, with both Horsham's men's and women's teams having a tough draw from the start.
Horsham's men team face Warrnambool, who finished third in 2021-22, in round two to open the season.
Round three features a double-header against the returning Redbacks in Ararat on Saturday, October 15, before a grand final rematch is set for Sunday October 16 at Horsham Stadium.
The following round features a road trip to face the Chargers on Saturday, October 22, with a stopover in Colac against the reigning minor premiers on Sunday, October 23.
Meanwhile the women's team will start the season with a point to prove against the Warrnambool Mermaids in round two on Saturday, October 8.
The Mermaids ended the Hornets 2021-22 season, ensuring the trip will have extra meaning than most season openers.
Both fixtures are similar, save for extra games for the men against Ararat and Colac, who do not have women's teams in 2022-23.
Round 1 - Bye, Saturday October 1
Round 2 - Warrnambool Seahawks/Mermaids, Warrnambool Stadium, Saturday October 8
Round 3 - Ararat Redbacks, Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre, October 15 (Men's team only)
Portland Coasters, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Sunday October 16
Round 4 - Surfcoast Chargers, Wurdi Baierr Stadium, Saturday October 22
Colac Kookas, Bluewater Leisure Centre, Sunday October 23 (Men's team only)
Round 5 - Bye, Saturday, October 29
Round 6 - Terang Tornadoes, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Sunday November 6
Round 7 - Colac Kookas, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Saturday November 12 (Men's team only)
Round 8 - Terang Tornadoes, Terang and District Indoor Sport and Recreation Centre, Saturday November 19
Round 9 - Millicent Magic, MIllicent Stadium, Saturday November 26
Mt Gambier Lakers, Bern Bruning Basketball Stadium, Sunday, November 27
Round 10 - Bye, Saturday December 3
Round 11 - Ararat Redbacks, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Saturday, December 10 (Men's team only)
Surfcoast Chargers, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Sunday December 11
Round 12 - Millicent Magic, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Saturday December 17
Christmas/New Year Break
Round 13 - Bye, Saturday, January 7
Round 14 - Warrnambool Seahawks/Mermaids, Horsham Basketball Stadium, Saturday January 14
Portland Coasters, Portland Basketball Stadium, Sunday, January 15
Round 15 - Mt Gambier Lakers, Horsham Basketball Stadium, January 21
Round 16 - Bye, Saturday, January 28
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
