Travelling from Melbourne to Horsham to start a new role as a paramedic was a slight culture shock for Emma Tikfesis.
The Monash University paramedic graduate said her desire to go regional was based on getting more hands-on experience.
Ms Tikfesis said she hadn't planned to work in the medical profession.
"I studied something which I didn't enjoy, so I decided to travel Europe and Canada. When I came back a friend was studying to become a paramedic so I thought I'd give it a go," she said.
Ms Tikfesis said she had completed a placement in Wangaratta.
"I thought moving to the Wimmera-Grampians region would be challenging but I decided to make the move," she said.
"The environments you are dealing with here are constantly changing. You're trying to balance the theoretical and practical sides of the job."
Ms Tikfesis said she had been given guidance from a wide variety of medical professionals in the Wimmera-Grampians region.
"Everyone is willing to teach me even though I am new. I feel really happy that they want to pass on their knowledge to me," she said.
"The doctors and nurses passing on their knowledge helps me so much."
Ms Tikfesis, who has been in the Wimmera for more than three weeks, said she was keen to explore the region.
"I am really keen to visit Dimboola and other smaller towns," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
