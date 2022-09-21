The Wimmera Mail-Times

Skunk Works Community Youth Orchestra performs at May Park

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated September 22 2022 - 1:36am, first published September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh from a bout of touring western Victoria, a community youth band entertained Horsham residents at May Park with an impromptu gig.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.