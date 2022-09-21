Fresh from a bout of touring western Victoria, a community youth band entertained Horsham residents at May Park with an impromptu gig.
On Tuesday, Skunk Works Community State Youth Brass Band entertained onlookers with various genres such as classical and pop music.
Organiser Phillipa Edwards said the band performed at Melbourne Zoo last Saturday and had played with Horsham Rural City Concert on September 20.
Ms Edwards said the group gave children the chance to play a musical instrument for free or at a low cost.
"Many of us older people in the group toured with a band when we were younger. We just want to re-create what we had as kids," she said.
Mrs Edwards said members of the group came from places such as Ballarat, Melbourne and Beaufort.
"Horsham has been great and the local band has been fantastic in welcoming us. We are really excited for their 150th anniversary," she said.
The band will travel to Bendigo and Ballarat this week to play with other musical groups.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
