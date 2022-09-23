The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nhill rower Lucy Stephan through to the semi finals at world champs

By Greg Gliddon
September 23 2022 - 5:00am
Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry have again joined forces in the coxless fours at the world championships. Picture by Adam Trafford

NHILL rower Lucy Stephan and rowing partner Kat Werry have led their Australian team through to the semi-finals of the World Championships, after a strong win in their heat on Tuesday morning.

