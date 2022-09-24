The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera Development Association partners with Federation University

September 24 2022 - 2:00am
Wimmera Development Association CEO Chris Sounness, Federation University Wimmera campus director Christine Brown, Sokan Sat, Colin Kemp, Cathy Tischler, Rhianon Plush, Robyn Dunn, Sara Barron, Kristy Witmitz and Georgia Bennet. Picture Nick Ridley

The Wimmera Development Association will relocate to the Federation University's Horsham campus in October.

