The Wimmera Development Association will relocate to the Federation University's Horsham campus in October.
Both organisations hope the relocation will address the training and jobs needed in the region.
Federation University Wimmera campus director Christine Brown said the education facility was happy to partner with WDA.
"Federation is invested in growth in the region," she said.
"We want people to stay in the region to live and work, but first, we need to ensure people have access to quality training and meaningful job opportunities.
"We are looking forward to working together with WDA to make the region stronger, this partnership will help us achieve greater results in meeting the skills needs in the Wimmera."
The move is part of the plan to revitalise Wimmera through collaboration between WDA and the university to activate growth in the region.
This will include delivering the Victorian Skills Plan, highlighting the need for training and employing more skilled workers within high-demand areas, including childcare, construction and healthcare services.
WDA chief executive Chris Sounness said the region struggled to maintain people for qualified positions.
"We have more people commence trades than anyone else in the state, and complete their trade qualification, but we don't always retain those qualified people," he said.
"We are excited to move across to the space with Federation, an important partner of ours. We are keen to become a part of the evolution of the space at Horsham.
"Over the next 10 years, we are working towards having an additional 7000 people in the region, another 3000 home and 2500 jobs."
The WDA will align with the Federation Future Regions Research Centre Horsham Hub to address the outcomes of the recent Small Business Revitalisation Report.
The report identified a shortage of skilled trades in southern Mallee communities, and the recommendations will be vital to overcoming challenges in the region.
