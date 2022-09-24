The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham pedestrian bridge to be constructed 2023

Updated September 25 2022 - 3:31am, first published September 24 2022 - 9:00am
A digital impression of how the bridge will span the Wimmera River. Picture supplied

Horsham's second pedestrian bridge across the Wimmera River is on track to be completed by the end of March 2023.

