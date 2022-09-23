Natimuk's Archie Stockdale capped a remarkable year by taking home the AFL's NAB Auskicker of the Year Award on Sunday night.
It was a night to remember for Stockdale, who said he was over the moon to have received the award.
"The most exciting part was finding out I was actually the Auskicker of the Year. It was so cool that Heppell told me," Stockdale said.
"The ceremony was very nerve racking and exciting. A little bit of both."
Stockdale said Heppell helped him feel at ease on a
"I love meeting Archie Perkins a few months ago and now it was great to meet Heppell," Stockdale said.
READ MORE:
"He was so nice and encouraging and he told me I was the Auskicker of the Year. On stage when I was nervous, he made me feel comfortable."
Stockdale's star rose back in May, when he was chosen to be the round 10 Auskicker of the Year nominee and captured Australia's hearts in his hilarious interview with Channel Seven presenter Hamish McLachlan.
Following the interview, Stockdale was invited to the Hanger to join the Bombers at training, realising a footballing fantasy. The highlight was a one-on-one session with his footballing hero, and namesake, Bombers' star Archie Perkins.
"He was very nice," Stockdale said of Perkins.
Stockdale stole the show yet again on Monday night at the 2022 Brownlow Medal Ceremony.
The talented youngster had the audience in stitches with his answer as to how he'd spend his $5000 prize.
"I'll probably go to a few AFL games, buy a hoverboard, I'll think about that later," Stockdale told Heppell.
The night, while exciting, is just the beginning of Stockdale's footballing career with the footballer having big plans.
"(I'm going to) play for Natimuk United FNC until I get into senior football," Stockdale said.
"Hopefully I'm good enough one day to play AFL and my dream would be to play with the Bombers."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.