AFL Auskicker of the Year Archie Stockdale stole the show on football's night of nights

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 23 2022 - 8:00am
2022 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year, Archie Stockdale. Picture by AFL Media

Natimuk's Archie Stockdale capped a remarkable year by taking home the AFL's NAB Auskicker of the Year Award on Sunday night.

