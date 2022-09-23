Race 2 -SILVER DOMINO (3) looks suited in this class and should race in a prominent spot. Definite chance.

Race 3 - SWEETSAZZYMYLAZZY (3) has been in good form and will be running on hard late.

Race 4 - MAVERICKS JET (5) is a first starter under the care of in form trainer Michael Bellman. Trialling well and expect a big showing.

Race 5 - I CAN TELL YOU (5) does have the race experience and fitness on his side and can win.

Race 6 - MAJESTIC PRIDE (10) is airborne and racing to his true potential. Just needs to trot throughout and will prove hard to beat again.

Race 7 - WINGATE GUY (5) is never far away.

Race 8 - CAESARiON (3) tougher here.