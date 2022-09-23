The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham trots set for one day in September fun

By Tony Logan
September 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Geelong Cats star Billy Brownless (right)in the blue and white silks of Horsham trainer Rod Carberry, enjoys a fun day out at the Horsham Racing Centre back in 2017. File picture

As Mike Brady sang, "Cause there's one day in September" it's time to ready yourself for AFL Grand Final Saturday with a family day out at the Horsham Racing Centre on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.