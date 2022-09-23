As Mike Brady sang, "Cause there's one day in September" it's time to ready yourself for AFL Grand Final Saturday with a family day out at the Horsham Racing Centre on Friday afternoon.
It's free entry through the gates. Full fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
Dress up in your favourite footy team colours, settle back on the lawns and cheer home your favourite horse, number, silks or driver throughout the day's racing.
Horsham HRC chief executive Jo Cross said, "The nine race program kicks off at 12:24pm and no matter the weather you can keep warm and dry".
"Lunch is available in the West Side Bistro & Sports Bar from 11.30 to 1.30 and our canteen will be open from 12 noon.
"There'll be a full TAB & Sky Racing coverage of Horsham Trots and meetings across the country, including the Coleraine & Benalla Cups."
"And if you're at home, all our races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team," she added.
Ararat reinsman Michael Bellman will sit out the first event on Friday's card but will be busy, busy for the rest of the afternoon with drives in the following eight races, including four of his own team Sweetsazzymylazzy, Majestic Pride, Caesarion, and first starter Mavericks Jet.
Harness Racing Victoria form analyst Rob Auber rates Bellman's chances for our readers.
Horsham owner/trainer/driver Aaron Dunn Bondi Lockdown will press on with Bondi Lockdown's preparation after his tiring fifth place behind NZ champion Copy That in the Gammalite FFA at Melton last Saturday night.
Dunn told HRV Media Tim O'Connor on Monday afternoon that he felt the stallion had just too tough of a run, particularly early (out of the gate) and fresh up from a break on Saturday night.
Dunn also had some blood tests done to check and the plan is next to run in the $50,000 Smoken Up Sprint at Melton on October 1.
On Wednesday, Dunn reported that "the blood results were all good and he worked well this morning. We went too hard too early and lacked a bit of match fitness."
*Winners are grinners: Congratulations to owner/trainer Marnie Bibby and driver Jordan Leeham on the victory of 4yo gelding Swiss Lightning in the $7000 Brian Blackmore Pace on Sunday at Wedderburn-Maryborough.
Also Ararat trainer/driver Michael Bellman, owners Gary & Tracey Hull on the win of 7yo mare Majestic Pride at Stawell last week.
*They're off @ Horsham (Footy Colours Day) Friday September 23rd; Swan Hill (N) Thursday 29th; Stawell (D) Kaye Matthews Tribute Wednesday October 5th & Hamilton (D) Thursday 13th.
